'Nothing wrong': Pralhad Joshi defends premature release of Bilkis rapists

Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday defended the Centre and Gujarat government fast-tracking the early release of 11 men serving life terms for raping Bilkis Bano and killing members of her family in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"When the government and the concerned people have taken the decision, I don't want to make any comment on that, and I don't find anything wrong in that as it has been done according to the process of law," Joshi told NDTV.

Also Read | Gujarat government's reply in Bilkis Bano case very bulky: SC

Joshi, who was campaigning in Gujarat for his party on Tuesday, attributed the premature release to the "good behaviour" of the 11 men.

"After having been in prison for some time, if their behaviour...there are so many incidents, I don't want to get into that," Joshi said.

