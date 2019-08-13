Now, Mewar royal family claims lineage to Lord Ram

After the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, the former Mewar royal family has claimed they are the descendants of Lord Ram.

"It is historically proven that my family is direct descendants of Shree Ram. We do not wish to stake any claim on Ram Janma Bhumi but believe that Shree Ram Temple must be built at Ram Janma Bhumi in Ayodhya," Arvind Singh Mewar of the erstwhile royal family in Udaipur tweeted.

On Sunday, BJP lawmaker and member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family Diya Kumari said descendants of Lord Ram were all over the world, including her family who descended from his son Kush.

The claims to having Ram's lineage have been made after the Supreme Court on Friday sought to know whether anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' was still residing in Ayodhya.

"(The) Court has said that where are the descendants of Lord Ram... Descendants of Lord Ram are all over the world, including our family who descended from his son Kush," Kumari said.

The Rajsamand MP said what she is saying is "a fact" based on manuscripts, genealogy and documents present with the royal family.

Kumari said a solution to the land dispute in Ayodhya should be found soon and a Ram temple be built there by removing the hurdles in its way.

The top court is holding a day-to-day hearing in the case.