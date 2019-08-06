NSA Doval meets JK guv, discusses security situation

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here at the Raj Bhavan and discussed the prevailing internal and external security scenario in the state, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Governor Malik and NSA Doval had an elaborate discussion on "the prevailing external and internal security situations in the state following developments in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir", he said.

Both of them stressed upon the need to ensure safety and security of general public and emphasised upon the need to maintain constant vigil, alertness and preparedness by various departments to meet any unforeseen situation, the spokesperson said.

They also sought various departments to have synergy in their functioning, he added.

The Centre on Monday got passed from the Rajya Sabha a resolution revoking the provisions of Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. It also got passed from the upper House a Bill seeking to bifurcate the state into two Union territories -- those of J&K and Ladakh.