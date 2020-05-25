Delhi: Pvt hospital nurse dies due to COVID-19

Nurse working at private hospital in Delhi dies due to COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • May 25 2020, 08:36 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 08:36 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

A nurse working at a private hospital in west Delhi died due to coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

The nurse, a native of Kerala, was working at the Kalra Hospital in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to the official, who requested anonymity, the nurse was not reporting for work for the last few days and hospital authorities learnt on Sunday that she succumbed to COVID-19.

He said patients are screened at the clinic outside the hospital and only those who do not have fever are allowed to enter the facility.

The United Nurses Association (UNA), a professional association of registered nurses in Kerala, expressed condolences over the demise of the nurse.

"A Nursing officer working in a private Hospital (Kalra ) in Ramesh Nagar ,staying at Rajouri Garden,Delhi, passed away due to Covid -19,Native of Kerala and admitted in Safdarjung hospital Delhi. May her soul Rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences," UNA said in a Facebook post.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Healthcare
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'

'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow

Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow

India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases

RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-infected economy

RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-infected economy

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 