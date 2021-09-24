Reverse Removal of J&K's special status, OIC asks India

OIC asks India to reverse decision of scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was its internal matter

It said that lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions. Credit: PTI file photo

The Contact Group of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in its meeting on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly, has asked India to reverse its decision of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India has asked the OIC to refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of the country.

"The OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. It is reiterated that the OIC General Secretariat should refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in August.

A Joint Communique was issued after the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, which met under the Chairmanship of the Secretary General of the OIC, according to Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO).

It said that the group demanded India to “reverse all illegal and unilateral measures taken on or after August 5, 2019, stop the gross, systematic and widespread human rights abuses" in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

India abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was its internal matter.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

