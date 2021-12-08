Coronavirus News Live: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 129 crore

Read more
Single-day rise of 8,439 COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,46,56,822, death toll to 4,73,952
Australia joins US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
Australia will not send officials to the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the event.
9 students of Govt. Residential School tested Covid positive in Jajpur district. (ANI)
India’s cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crosses 129 crore. More than 66 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered till December 9, 2021 7 pm.