Coronavirus News Live: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 129 crore

  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 09:57 ist
India’s cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crosses 129 crore. More than 66 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered till December 9, 2021 7 pm. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
  • 09:49

    Single-day rise of 8,439 COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,46,56,822, death toll to 4,73,952

  • 07:20

    Australia joins US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

    Australia will not send officials to the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, joining a US diplomatic boycott of the event.

  • 07:19

    9 students of Govt. Residential School tested Covid positive in Jajpur district. (ANI)

  • 07:17

