Coronavirus News Live: India's new Covid-19 cases jump 57% in a day to 90,928

A total of 2,135 Omicron cases have so far been detected across the country, as the single-day spike in Covid-19 cases doubled within a span of four days. India on Wednesday logged 58,097 cases and 534 deaths over the past 24 hours. Stay tuned for more updates.
Two persons in Aligarh tested positive for Omicron on Thursday,Rahul Kulshrestha, of the nodal Covid sampling officetold ANI. "One of them had returned from Dubai and the other from Nigeria. They are in home quarantine. Covid-19 cases are increasing but we are doing testing and are alert," he said.
Thailand raises Covid-19 alert level due to Omicron spread
Thailand on Thursday raised its Covid-19 alert level following rising infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a senior health official said.
The change, from level three to four, sets a pretext for possible measures that could follow, such as closing high-risk areas and placing restrictions on domestic travel or public gatherings, said Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the health ministry.
BREAKING | India has reported 90,928 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.The country's total cases have reached 35.11 million while death toll has reached 482,876.
Mumbai | 30 more resident doctors have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sion Hospital. A total of 260 resident doctors in the state have been tested positive till now,Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors told ANI.
After Cong, BJP and SP cancel programmes in UP
After Congress cancelled its Pink Marathons and rallies in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have also cancelled their election programmes.
According to official sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed rally in Lucknow on January 9 is likely to be cancelled in view of the Covid situation and also inclement weather conditions.
"We have been informed of the cancellation through an official communication in this regard is awaited," said a party functionary.
The Samajwadi Party has also cancelled its Vijay Rath Yatra on January 7, 8 and 9 which was to be led by party chief Akhilesh.
India’s rising Omicron wave brings a grim sense of déjà vu
It has been just a few months since the deadly delta variant ravaged the country when government leaders vastly underestimated its threat and publicly flouted their own advice. The memories of overwhelmed hospitals and funeral pyres working around the clock are still all too fresh here.
Read more
Covid infections surge in European countries as Omicron spreads
Following a break over the holiday season, European countries are witnessing skyrocketing new Covid-19 infections as the Omicron variant continues its onslaught across the continent.
France, Greece and Croatia have broken new Covid-19 case records while the two neighbouring countries of the Netherlands and Belgium have seen infection rates hiking significantly by 35 per cent and 79 per cent respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.
In Greece, despite a tightening of measures during the holiday season, cases have skyrocketed. The National Public Health Organization (EODY) confirmed on Tuesday 50,126 infections within 24 hours, an all-time high.
Greek experts expect the number to continue rising this month, with daily cases possibly reaching 80,000 in the coming days.
Public entry at flag-lowering retreat ceremony at Attari border banned due to Covid-19
CDC expands eligibility of booster dose for adoloscents aged 12-17
The CDC expanded the eligibility of the booster shot in the US for children aged 12 to 17.
The health body recommended that adoloscents of this age group should receive a booster five months after their initial Pfizer shots. The Endorsing Advisory Committee onImmunisation Practices’ (ACIP) recommended to expand the eligibility of booster doses to 12 to 15 year-olds.