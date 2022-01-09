Coronavirus News Live: West Bengal among top two states reporting highest active cases

  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 08:31 ist
The Delhi Police intensified patrolling, raised barricades and warned people of legal action to check violation of weekend curfew. Meanwhile, India’s Bharat Biotech said on Saturday a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin offered long-term protection from severe disease in a trial. Stay tuned for more updates.
  • 08:31

    Australia's New South Wales sees deadliest day of pandemic

    Australia's New South Wales state reported 16 deaths on Sunday in its deadliest day of the pandemic, even as it relaxed rules to allow some essential workers in isolation to return to work if they are asymptomatic. Just over 30,000 new cases were reported in Australia's most populous state, forcing those people to join more than 2,00,000 others in isolation. No statistics are kept to determine how many of those are essential workers in the food and manufacturing sectors. But some employers say up to half of their workers have been furloughed after coming into contact with a positive case.
  • 07:51

    Mizoram reports 903 new cases; Active caseload stands at 4,367

  • 07:50

    Omicron or Delta? Panicked patients dial helplines with request for info

    Helplines are swamped with calls from anxious Covid-positive individuals who want to find out if they have the Delta or Omicron variant.

    Read More