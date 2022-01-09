Coronavirus News Live: West Bengal among top two states reporting highest active cases

The Delhi Police intensified patrolling, raised barricades and warned people of legal action to check violation of weekend curfew. Meanwhile, India’s Bharat Biotech said on Saturday a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin offered long-term protection from severe disease in a trial. Stay tuned for more updates.
Australia's New South Wales sees deadliest day of pandemic
Mizoram reports 903 new cases; Active caseload stands at 4,367
Omicron or Delta? Panicked patients dial helplines with request for info
Helplines are swamped with calls from anxious Covid-positive individuals who want to find out if they have the Delta or Omicron variant.
