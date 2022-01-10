Coronavirus News Live: India to start administering precautionary Covid vaccine dose today

With over 1.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Monday, India continues to see a surge in cases. Maharashtra reported over 45,000 cases and Bengal logged over 24,000 cases on Sunday. A week before the anniversary of India's vaccination program, data shows that less than 75 per cent of adults in India’s 21 states and union territories are fully vaccinated. Stay tuned for updates.
India reports 1.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 146 deaths
India on Monday reported nearly 20,000 more daily cases than the previous day with 1,79,723 new coronavirus cases and 146 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.
46 inmates, 43 staffers of three jails in Delhi test positive for Covid
Forty-six inmates and 43 staffers of three jails in Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Monday.
"All the infected inmates as well as staffers have been under isolation and are recovering," said a senior jail official.
According to data shared by the jail authorities, 46 inmates tested positive till Sunday -- 29 inmates in Tihar and the remaining 17 in Mandoli jail.
Among the 43 infected staffers, 25 are from Tihar, 12 from Rohini jail and six from Mandoli jail.
Over 5k people fined in Delhi for not wearing masks
Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has taken action against 5,073 people for not wearing masks in public or work places.
According to official data, 61 FIRs were registered on Saturday against those not following Covid-appropriate behaviour and a fine of Rs.1.25 crores was collected from the violators.
Australia Covid infections hit 1 million as Omicron drives record surge
Australia on Monday surpassed 1 million Covid-19 cases, with more than half of them recorded in the past week, as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country driving up hospitalisation numbers and putting a strain on supply chains.
Less than 75% adults fully jabbed a week before India's Covid vaccination drive anniversary
Just about half of the adult population is fully vaccinated in three out of five states that will go to the polls next month. The worst is Punjab where only 45 per cent are fully vaccinated while Uttar Pradesh (52 per cent) and Manipur (51 per cent) are marginally better.
