Coronavirus News Live: Biden announces 500 million more Covid tests will be purchased for Americans

  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 08:04 ist
US President Joe Biden on Thursday stepped up his administration’s response to a coronavirus surge driven by the omicron variant, sending what he said is urgently needed help to overwhelmed hospitals and pledging to provide Americans with free tests and masks as the country enters the pandemic’s third year. Stay tuned for updates.
  • 08:04

    Pfizer says it applied for Japanese govt approval for oral Covid-19 drug

    Pfizer Inc said on Friday it applied for Japanese government approval for its oral Covid-19 treatment. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last month he spoke with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to secure 2 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral pill.
  • 07:40

    Biden announces 500 million more Covid tests will be purchased for Americans

  • 07:39

    Covid-19 deaths: Unvaxxed, partially-vaxxed paying the price

    Bengaluru has recorded 12 Covid deaths since January 8 and most of them were senior citizens.

