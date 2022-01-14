Coronavirus News Live: Biden announces 500 million more Covid tests will be purchased for Americans

US President Joe Biden on Thursday stepped up his administration’s response to a coronavirus surge driven by the omicron variant, sending what he said is urgently needed help to overwhelmed hospitals and pledging to provide Americans with free tests and masks as the country enters the pandemic’s third year. Stay tuned for updates.
Pfizer says it applied for Japanese govt approval for oral Covid-19 drug
Biden announces 500 million more Covid tests will be purchased for Americans
Covid-19 deaths: Unvaxxed, partially-vaxxed paying the price
Bengaluru has recorded 12 Covid deaths since January 8 and most of them were senior citizens.
Read more