Coronavirus News Live: Delhi weekend curfew to stay for now; L-G allows 50% attendance in pvt offices

India added 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has proposed lifting the weekend curfew, ending the odd-even system for opening of shops and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Karnataka government ends weekend curfew
The weekend curfew will be lifted with immediate effect. If the number of cases (hospital admission ) increases, we will bring back the weekend curfew: R Ashok, Karnataka Revenue Minister
Telangana extends Covid-19 restrictions up to January 31
The Telangana government on Thursday extended its earlier orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings, among other measures, till January 31 as part of steps to check the spread of Covid-19.
Read More
Harbhajan Singh tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home quarantine.
Read more
Western Australia stays shut as Covid deaths mount in east
Australia will remain a divided nation, with the vast mining state of Western Australia cancelling plans to reopen its borders on February 5, citing health risks from a surge in the Omicron Covid-19 variant in eastern states.
Read more
Covid-19 hit Indian U-19 cricket team hopes for player availability by knockout stages
Rattled by multiple Covid-19 cases but through to the last-eight stage, the Indian team would hope that its campaign remains on track as it takes on minnows Uganda in its final Group B game of the Under-19 World Cup on Saturday.
Read more
Indian authorities are tightening the rules around the sale of Covid self-tests, as booming sales of the home kits add to underreporting fears during a fresh surge in infections.
(AFP Photo)
L-G rejects proposal to lift Delhi weekend curfew: Sources
Pakistan records most daily Covid cases since pandemic began
Pakistan reported on Friday over 7,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day, its highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began, as the south Asian nation imposes new restrictions to curb the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
At least 7,678 cases in the past 24 hours pushed the positivity ratio to 12.93%, the highest ever in the last two years, 23 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response.
Vaccination status to be pasted in all offices, shops from February 1 in Rajasthan
The Rajasthan government has revised its Covid-19 guidelines making
pasting of vaccination details of staff mandatory in all offfices and shops from February 1.
Also, it says that in view of the increasing infection of Covid, if a person wants to change the booking made earlier for the coming days, then the hotel concerned will have to refund or adjust the payment made earlier.
Why is regular licensing for vaccines significant?
India’s vaccine manufacturers may soon move to commercially sell their Covid-19 vaccines after a regulatory panel on Wednesday recommended the grant of regular licences for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.
Read more
'Isolation' not mandatory for foreign arrivals testing Covid positive: Authorities
Travellers arriving in India from any country who will test positive for Covid-19 shall be treated/isolated as per the laid down standard protocol and will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility, authorities have said.
According to the revised ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ released on Thursday, the new norm will apply from January 22 till further order.
People not adhering to social distancing norms visit the Heritage street near the Golden temple, amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant, in Amritsar
(PTI Photo)
Delhi to take call on lifting more curbs within 3-4 days, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Active Covid-19 cases highest in 235 days
There has been a 4.36 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday, the health ministry said. The active cases comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent, the ministry said.
Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan tests Covid positive
Delhi govt recommends lifting weekend curfew, end odd even for shops & allow private offices to run with 50% staff, L-G's nod sought
(ANI)
9,692 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in India so far: Union Health Ministry.
Hong Kong warns pet lovers against preventing Covid hamster cull
A Covid-19 patient inhales herbal medicine at a Covid care centre in Kanyakumari district.
(PTI Photo)
Karnataka govt likely to lift curbs in districts with less Covid cases
Ahead of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's crucial meeting on Friday, Revenue Minister R Ashoka dropped a broad hint that the government may consider relaxing Covid-19 curbs in districts where the pandemic situation is under control.
Read more
Vaccination for kids aged 12-14 likely by March in Bengaluru
BBMP officials said they will begin jabbing nearly six lakh children in the 12-14 age group in the city once they are done with the 15-18 age group.
Read more
Centre urges 6.5 crore Indians to take Covid vaccine second shot
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked 6.5 crore Indians who missed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to come forward for the shot with top health officials claiming a significant drop in Covid mortality in the third wave as against the second surge due to protection offered by the vaccine.
Read more
India reports 3.47 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 703 deaths
India's Covid-19 cases soared further on Friday as the nation reported 3,47,254 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The nation's Covid-19 toll also saw a sharp jump as 703 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Read more
Karnataka reports 47,754 new Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths
US airliner turns back in mid-flight due to passenger defying mask rule
An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight Thursday because a passenger refused to wear a Covid mask, the airline said.
Read more
France to loosen Covid curbs in February, allowing popcorn in cinemas again
France will ease work-from-home rules from early February and allow nightclubs to reopen two weeks later as the general Covid-19 situation in the country is starting to improve, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. (Reuters)