Coronavirus News Live: Key meeting on easing Covid-19 restrictions in Delhi today

Key meeting on easing Covid-19 restrictions in Delhi today
People in Kanpur get vaccinated amid the surge in Covid-19 cases
Despite Covid hurdles, US orchestras find the joy in music
At the start of 2020, the National Symphony Orchestra was planning its first international tour with conductor Gianandrea Noseda, and an epic Beethoven cycle to mark the 250th anniversary of the legendary composer's birth.
Instead, the coronavirus pandemic forced the ensemble out of the Kennedy Center in the US capital for 18 months, and the Beethoven symphonic series has been rescheduled, starting this month and wrapping up in... 2023.
England lifts Omicron restrictions
England on Thursday lifted coronavirus restrictions imposed to tackle the Omicron variant, with masks no longer required in enclosed places and vaccine passports shelved.
The number of positiveCovid-19 cases has fallen sharply over the past two weeks, and although still at high levels, have plateaued in recent days.
The UK government introduced the so-called "Plan B" restrictions on December 8, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron.
Moderna begins trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
US biotech company Moderna announced on Wednesday that it has begun clinical trials of a booster dose of vaccine designed specifically to combat the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The trials will involve a total of 600 adults – half of whom have already received two doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine at least six months ago, and half of whom have received two doses plus the previously authorized booster dose.
Contact tracing suffers in Karnataka as staff test positive for Covid-19
The state is currently tracing 0.32 primary contacts per patient as per the war room average as of January 24.
