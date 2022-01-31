Coronavirus News Live: India's daily positivity rate at 15.77%

With more than 75% of India’s adult population fully vaccinated, public health experts on Sunday suggested modifications of Covid-19 strategies such as free distribution of good quality masks to the poor and using hospitalisation numbers instead of test positivity for guiding public health action. Stay tuned for live updates.
India reports 2.09 lakh Covid-19 cases, 959 deaths
India on Monday reported 2,09,918 new Covid-19 cases and 959 deaths, government data showed.
The daily positivity rate now stands at 15.77 per cent while the active caseload is 18,31,268.
In the last 24 hours, 2,62,628 recovered from the disease.
Read more
‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline
In recent days, headlines about a “stealth” Omicron variant have conjured the notion that a villainous new form of the coronavirus is secretly creating a disastrous new wave of Covid-19.
Read more
Spotify to link virus content to Covid facts
Music streaming giant Spotify announced Sunday that it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing Covid-19 to more information about the pandemic, following a row that saw artist Neil Young remove his music from the platform.
Read more
Mainland China reports 58 new Covid-19 cases on Jan 30 vs 81 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 58 new Covid-19 cases on Jan. 30, down from 81 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.
The National Health Commission in its daily bulletin said 40 of the new cases were local infections, with the remaining 18 coming from overseas. Of the local transmissions, 24 were in the city of Hangzhou on the eastern coast, with 11 in northern Tianjin and three in the capital Beijing. - Reuters.