On National Handloom Day PM asks people to be vocal for handmade products

Be vocal for handmade products: PM on Handloom Day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 12:51 ist
"Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said in a tweet. 

Lauding those associated with India's "vibrant" handloom and handicraft sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to be "vocal for handmade" products to strengthen efforts for a self-reliant India.

"On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation.

Several Union ministers and BJP leaders also posted tweets to mark the day.

Narendra Modi
India
Handlooms

