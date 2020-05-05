One more COVID-19 case reported in Odisha, total rises to 170

Odisha reports one more COVID-19 case; Tally at 170

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneshwar,
  • May 05 2020, 10:30 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 10:30 ist
Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from Kerala’s Ernakulam Railway Station by a special train at Jagannathpur Railway Station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI Photo)

A person from Odisha's Ganjam district tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 170, an official said.

The fresh case has taken the Ganjam's count to three, he said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 109, while 60 people have recovered from COVID-19. One person from Bhubaneswar has died of the disease on April 6.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

A total of 3,535 samples were tested in Odisha on Monday, which is the "state's highest in a day", the official said.

The health department has tested 44,663 samples so far, he said.

The highest number of cases were reported in Jajpur district (52), followed by 47 in Khurda district's Bhubaneswar, 21 each in Balasore and Bhadrak, 11 in Sundergarh and three in Ganjam.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 5

Two cases each have been reported in Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Kalahandi and one each in Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Koraput districts. 

