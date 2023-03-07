Optimistic time for India-US relations: US Commerce Secretary Raimondo

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who is scheduled to travel to India this week, on Monday said this is an optimistic time for India-US relations.

"This is an optimistic time for US-India relations and I am excited to visit India during such a special time of the year, the celebration of Holi," Raimondo said ahead of her India travel this week to meet with Indian public and private sector leaders and participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum.

She will convey the importance that the Biden administration places on US-India relations and emphasise the significant opportunity to deepen the commercial ties between the two countries, according to an official release.

Raimondo's trip to India comes on the heels of last month's successful special negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in New Delhi, which was attended by senior US Department of Commerce officials.

During her visit, the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The US-India CEO Forum was soft-launched by Raimondo and Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in November 2022 during a meeting between the two leaders.

During the meeting, they identified key priorities as increasing supply chain resilience, enhancing energy security and reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, advancing inclusive digital trade and facilitating post-Covid economic recovery, especially for small businesses.

"Through the CEO Forum, the Commercial Dialogue and IPEF, we are making excellent progress in bringing our countries closer together by creating new markets for trade, expanding those that already exist and reinforcing our shared commitment to democracy," Raimondo said.