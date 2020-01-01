Orator arrested for provocative speech against PM, HM

Writer and orator 'Nellai' Kannan was on Wednesday arrested by Tirunelveli Police for his alleged provocative speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kannan, a popular writer and orator in Tamil Nadu, made controversial remarks against Modi and Shah at an event organised by SDPI in Tirunelveli, 625 kms from here, on Sunday. In his speech, videos of which have gone viral, Kannan seems to ask Muslims why they haven't yet killed Modi and Shah.

"Nellai Kannan has been arrested from Perambalur near Tiruchirapalli," A Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli, told DH.

The orator also made controversial comments against Union Minister Smriti Irani during his speech.

He was arrested based on a complaint filed by a local BJP leader seeking action against him. The Melapalayam police booked him under 505(i)(b), 504 and 505 (ii) of the IPC.

BJP leaders across Tamil Nadu have been seeking Kannan's arrest for his provocative speech on Modi and Shah. Party spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy had also filed a complaint seeking action against Kannan.

The arrest came hours after BJP leaders led by former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and H Raja were detained for trying to protest on the Marina Beach demanding Kannan's arrest.