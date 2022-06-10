Our government tried to develop healthcare sector in holistic way in last 8 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that in the last eight years his government has tried to develop the healthcare sector of the country in a holistic manner.

He was speaking after the inauguration of A M Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Hospital here built by a trust headed by group chairman of engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro's A M Naik.

"We have tried to develop the healthcare sector of the country in a holistic way," Modi said.

"My experience as the chief minister (of Gujarat) helped me in shaping the healthcare policy of the country. I had introduced the Mukhyamantri Amrutam scheme, which covered the medical expenses of up to Rs 2 lakh of the poor people in the state. Later on, at the central level we introduced the Ayushman Bharat scheme for Rs 5 lakh coverage of healthcare expenses of the poor people in the country," the prime minister added.