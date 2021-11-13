Over 18.53 cr unutilised Covid vaccines available with states, says Health Ministry

States have over 18.53 cr Covid vaccines: Centre

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 13 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 16:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 123 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to the states and Union territories through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

More than 18.53 crore (18,53,90,836) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, it added.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states to enable better planning by them and the streamlining of the vaccine supply chain, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and Union territories by providing Covid vaccines to them for free.

In the new phase of universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states, the ministry said. 

