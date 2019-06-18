Over 2.4k HIV deaths in Maha in 11 months: Minister

Over 2.4k HIV deaths in Maha in 11 months: Minister

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Mumbai,
  • Jun 18 2019, 16:33pm ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2019, 17:07pm ist
Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde Tuesday said over 2,400 people in the state have died of HIV infection in the past year. (AFP File Photo)

Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said over 2,400 people in the state have died of HIV infection in the past year.

He was responding to a question raised by Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Potnis.

"Between April 1 last year and February this year, 2,460 people have died (of HIV infection) in Maharashtra. However, the government has not stopped the process of carrying out determination tests of suspected people. The required funding for the scheme is still on," Shinde said.

There has been no delay in implementation of any measure laid down by the National Aids Society of India, said Shinde. 

HIV
AIDS
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra
Comments (+)
 