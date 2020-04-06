Over 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined: MHA

Over 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined in country till now; 5 Haryana villages sealed: MHA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2020, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 18:09 ist
Norensic officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct an investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country till now, a senior Union Home Ministry official said on Monday.

During the daily briefing, Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava also told reporters that five villages in Haryana have been sealed and the residents quarantined as members of this Islamic organisation had stayed there.

She said that 1,750 foreign-based members of the Jamaat, out of the total 2,083, have been blacklisted till now.

Srivastava said that Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all states and Union Territories asking them to ensure that the supply chain of medical oxygen, critical for treatment of COVID-19 affected people, should go on smoothly while following norms of social distancing.

