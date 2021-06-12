Provided over 25.87 cr vaccine doses to states: Centre

Over 25.87 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states so far: Centre

Centre said more than 10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 13:44 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

More than 25.87 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Of 25,87,41,810, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Saturday), the ministry said in a statement.

Also read: Govt says no need to panic over need for immediate change in dosage interval of Covishield

"More than 1.12 crore (1,12,41,187) Covid vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs to be administered," it added.

Furthermore, the ministry said more than 10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by states and union territories within the next three days.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Union Health Ministry

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 