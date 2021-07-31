Over 3.14 cr Covid vaccines available with states: Govt

Over 3.14 crore Covid-19 doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Over 48.78 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 16:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

More than 3.14 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 48.78 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and further 68,57,590 doses are in the pipeline.

Read | Vaccinate destitute, beggars, vagabonds against Covid-19: Centre tells states

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 45,82,60,052 doses, the ministry said.

More than 3.14 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine
Centre
States
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

 