Over 33.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccines administered on June 4, total tops 22.75 crore

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 22.75 crore, with 33,57,713 doses being administered Friday, the Union Health Ministry said.

It said 16,23,602 beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 31,217 in the same category their second dose on Friday.

Cumulatively, 2,58,45,901 people in the age group across 36 states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,18,299 their second dose since the vaccination drive began for them from May 1.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose, the ministry said.

The total of 22,75,67,873 include 99,44,507 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 68,40,415 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

It also includes 1,60,45,747 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 86,34,525 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

As many as 2,58,45,901 and 1,18,299 individuals in the 18-44 years age group have received the first and second dose respectively.

Besides, 6,96,94,235 and 1,11,86,697 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively.

Also Read | Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be given to kids in India

As many as 6,01,48,354 and 1,91,09,193 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As on Day-140 of the vaccination drive (June 4), a total of 33,57,713 vaccine doses were given, the ministry said.

It said 31,01,109 beneficiaries were vaccinated for their first doses and 2,56,604 beneficiaries their second dose, according to the provisional report till 7 PM.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.