Oxygen shortage: Cabinet Secy convenes meeting

Oxygen shortage: Cabinet Secretary convenes meeting with 11 state secretaries

He will meet Chief Secretaries of Maharashtra, MP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 19 2021, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 13:00 ist
Representative image: AFP File Photo

The Cabinet Secretary on Monday convened a video conference Chief Secretaries and senior officials of States/ UT of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi after states complained of shortage of medical oxygen.

The video conference is scheduled for 3 pm on Monday.

More to follow...

