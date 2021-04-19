Oxygen shortage: Cabinet Secretary convenes meeting with 11 state secretaries

The Cabinet Secretary on Monday convened a video conference Chief Secretaries and senior officials of States/ UT of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi after states complained of shortage of medical oxygen.
The video conference is scheduled for 3 pm on Monday.
More to follow...
