P Chidambaram tenders resignation from Maharashtra seat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2022, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 13:58 ist

Rajya Sabha MP P Chidamabram, on Thursday, said that he has tendered his resignation from his Maharashtra seat. "Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra," he tweeted.

India News
P Chidambaram

