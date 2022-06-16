P Chidambaram tenders resignation from Maharashtra seat

Rajya Sabha MP P Chidamabram, on Thursday, said that he has tendered his resignation from his Maharashtra seat. "Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra," he tweeted.

