Pains me that Lok Sabha did not run smoothly: Om Birla

Pains me that Lok Sabha did not run smoothly: Om Birla

He said that the Lok Sabha functioned for only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon Session

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2021, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 13:00 ist
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday expressed sadness at the functioning of the Lok Sabha, saying that it pained him that the House did not run smoothly.

"It pained me that Lok Sabha did not run smoothly,"Birla said as the House adjourned sine die.

"Members holding placards, raising slogans in Well of Lok Sabha not in accordance with traditions," he said.

Read | Anguished, had sleepless night: Naidu on RS 'sacrilege'

He said that the Lok Sabha functioned for only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon Session, with productivity of just 22 per cent.

Speaking of the Central Vista project, Birla said that the construction of  the new Parliament building would be complete before August 15, 2022.

Parliament has seen repeated disruptions throughout the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition raising the issue of the Pegasus snooping case and the three contentious farm laws.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Om Birla
Parliament
Monsoon Session
Lok Sahba
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

 