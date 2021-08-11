Pains me that Lok Sabha did not run smoothly: Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday expressed sadness at the functioning of the Lok Sabha, saying that it pained him that the House did not run smoothly.

"It pained me that Lok Sabha did not run smoothly,"Birla said as the House adjourned sine die.

"Members holding placards, raising slogans in Well of Lok Sabha not in accordance with traditions," he said.

He said that the Lok Sabha functioned for only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon Session, with productivity of just 22 per cent.

Speaking of the Central Vista project, Birla said that the construction of the new Parliament building would be complete before August 15, 2022.

Parliament has seen repeated disruptions throughout the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition raising the issue of the Pegasus snooping case and the three contentious farm laws.