<p>Mumbai: From Operation Sindoor to space quest and iconic temples to infrastructure development - several themes galore during the Ganeshotsav in Mumbai. </p><p>Interestingly, many of these themes revolve around the Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev launched against Pakistan in the wake of the terrorist attack on tourists in the meadows of Pahalgam on 22 April 2025.</p><p>The Maharashtra government, which has declared Ganeshotsav as the Rajya Mahotsav or the State Festival from 2025, has made an appeal on themes of nationalistic fervour. “The public Ganeshotsav mandals should create awareness about India’s prowess shown to the world through Operation Sindoor. Lets celebrate Ganeshotsav in a peaceful and enthusiastic atmosphere,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>“The government has requested for themes on Operation Sindoor and have accepted the suggestion,” responded Naresh Dahibawkar, President, BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the apex body of Ganesh mandals in Mumbai. “We are also stressing on promoting Marathi culture and language,” he added. </p>.Photos: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 first look sets the tone for Ganeshotsav in Mumbai.<p>Over 86 Ganesh mandals of Girgaon, led by the area's most famous pandal, the Girgaon cha Raja at Nikadwari Lane, have come together as, 'Girgaon Ganeshotsav', to celebrate this year’s festival to promote cultural traditions and Sanatan Dharma - and theme for this year's celebration will be 'Ashtavinayak Wari', replicating the popular pilgrimage circuit of eight Ganesh temples in Raigad, Pune, and Ahmednagar, districts. “Pilgrims can walk from one pandal to another, replicating the Ashtavinayak route. We get the maximum footfall,” said Ganesh Lingayat, President, Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Shri Ganeshotsav Mandal.</p><p>Mumbaikars are also creating themes at their homes - which include Operation Sindoor and upcoming projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport and India’s giant strides in space. </p><p>“Mandals must ensure strict compliance with guidelines requiring eco-friendly idols made of natural clay, plantable materials, and organic colors. Authorities now ban plaster of Paris, plastic, and toxic paints, and only idols made from biodegradable substances are permitted for immersion. Cities are introducing artificial immersion tanks. This allows societies and families to complete visarjan locally and reduces pressure on natural water bodies, benefiting both civic administrators and the environment. For citizens, this shift enhances environmental awareness and enables meaningful participation in sustainable practices. Many cities have seen a notable rise in organic and plantable idols, with some communities reporting up to a 40% adoption rate in 2025. Mandals are expected to take a leadership role in educating devotees, organizing eco-friendly workshops, and ensuring waste from decorations is managed responsibly,” said Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect and ITCX, International Temples Convention & EXPO.</p><p>The Parel Cha Raja of Nara Park Mandal is creating a 24-feet tall idol resembling Lord Ram while the pandal is themed as the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. </p><p>The Chinchpokli cha Raja is themed around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj while the Ganesh Gully is recreating the Rameshwaram temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. It will feature the mythological tale of Lord Hanuman bringing a Shivling from Lord Shiv for Lord Ram’s penance after killing demon-king Ravan.</p>.Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Delicious offerings to please Lord Ganesha.<p>The Sahyadri cha Raja at Tilaknagar in Chembur will recreate Gaj Laxmi. The Fort cha Icchapurti Ganesh mandal will recreate the Somnath temple while the Fort cha Raja will recreate the Shrinathji shrine of Nathdwara. </p><p>The Khetwadi cha Sukhkarta will make a representation of Lord Vitthal of Pandharpur and his consort Rukmini. </p><p>A lot of social work too would be done coinciding with the festival. The Gleneagles Hospital has partnered with the Lalbaug cha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation. A special pledge stall has been set up at the mandal, where lakhs of devotees will have the opportunity to learn about organ donation, register, and pledge to give the gift of life. </p><p>“Lakhs of devotees come here with prayers in their hearts. Through this initiative, they can also spread hope for others by pledging their organs. We are proud to support this life-saving mission,” said Sudhir Salve, Trustee, Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal. </p><p>“Organ donation is the greatest gift one can give. Just as Lord Ganesha removes obstacles, pledging organs can remove the biggest obstacle for patients battling organ failure — the wait for a second chance at life. Making this pledge in front of Bappa adds a sacred meaning to this noble cause,” added Dr Bipin Chevale, CEO, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai.</p>