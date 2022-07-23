Pakistan drone repulsed by BSF in Jammu's Kanachak sector

A drone movement was detected and effectively repulsed by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Kanachak sector of Jammu district, the BSF said on Saturday.
"On July 22 at nearly 9:40 p.m. BSF troops observed a blinking light coming from the Pakistan side in the Kanachak area. Alert BSF troops fired on it. A search of the area in progress," the BSF added.
There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the international border in Jammu for terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the past and foiled the nefarious design of terrorists and their handlers across the border.
