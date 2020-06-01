Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over expulsion of 2 High Commission officials on espionage charges

Pak summons Indian diplomat over expulsion of officials

  • Jun 01 2020, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 09:57 ist
Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest over India's decision to expel two officials of its High Commission in New Delhi on charges of espionage.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said the Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned for a "strong demarche", conveying Pakistan's condemnation of the decision to declare two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata and rejection of all "baseless" allegations against them.

Pakistan also conveyed that the Indian action was in "clear violation" of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the diplomatic norms, the FO said in the early hours of Monday.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that the two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were lifted by the Indian authorities on May 31 on "false and unsubstantiated charges".

They were, however, released on the High Commission's intervention, it said. 

