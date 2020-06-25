'Pak staying in FATF grey list backs India's position'

Pakistan's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position: MEA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 25 2020, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 23:32 ist
FATF on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the "grey list" as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM.

India on Thursday said Pakistan's continution in the "grey list" of global terror financing watchdog, FATF, vindicated its position that the country has not taken any appropriate action against terror networks operation from its soil.

It vindicated our position that Pakistan has not taken appropriate action against terror outfits, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during an online media briefing.

FATF on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the "grey list" as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM.

The decision was taken at the Financial Action Task Force's third and final plenary held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the Trump administration's decision to suspend H1B visas, Srivastava said India is assessing its impact on Indian industry.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Pakistan
Ministry of External Affairs
JeM
Lashkar-e-Taiba
MEA
FATF
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Who hasn't heard of Covid-19 yet? More than you think

Who hasn't heard of Covid-19 yet? More than you think

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

 