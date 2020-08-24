Pakistan's ISI trying to attack India using local gangsters: Report

Chandigarh intelligence unit recently alerted other intelligence agencies of possible alliance between Pakistan’s terror outfits and local gangsters in India to disrupt law and order situation in the country, ANI reported.

The intelligence unit gave names of five gangsters who have allegedly been given tasks by Pakistan’s ISI and terror organisations to target a few leaders in India. Two of the gangsters are absconding, while the other three are in jail, the report said.

Regardless of being locked up, these gangsters are involved in dozens of murders, robbery, narcotic cases and running rackets from inside. The local police have been asked to keep track of other such local gangsters and keep an eye on their movement, even if they are in jail.

A senior government official said that there is a possibility that ISI might try to contact or is already in touch with these local but highly influential gangsters, the report said.

The reason for this latest strategy is that ISI’s sleeper cells have been almost eliminated or they refuse to work for fear of being killed by security forces which has stepped up its vigilance, an official said.

Also, there is hardly any top-level commander to control local sleeper cells, hence, terror organisations might be turning to local gangsters to execute attacks.