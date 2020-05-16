Pandemic Podcast: COVID-19 & fake news around the virus

Pandemic Podcast: COVID-19 and fake news, is there any hope?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 16 2020, 10:04 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 10:15 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation in India. In this episode, DH Journalist Akash Sriram speaks to Pratik Sinha, founder of fact-checking website AltNews about fake news, misinformation, disinformation and how these are dangerous in a pandemic.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

        Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

        DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
        GET IT
        DH Podcast
        Coronavirus
        Coronavirus lockdown
        COVID-19

        What's Brewing

        Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

        Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

        COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

        COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

        Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

        Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

        Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

        Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

        Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

        Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

        How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

        How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

         