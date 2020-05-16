Pandemic Podcast: COVID-19 and fake news, is there any hope?

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation in India. In this episode, DH Journalist Akash Sriram speaks to Pratik Sinha, founder of fact-checking website AltNews about fake news, misinformation, disinformation and how these are dangerous in a pandemic.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!