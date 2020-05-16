Pandemic Podcast: COVID-19 and fake news, is there any hope?

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation in India. In this episode, DH Journalist Akash Sriram speaks to Pratik Sinha, founder of fact-checking website AltNews about fake news, misinformation, disinformation and how these are dangerous in a pandemic.
Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!
Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors
COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home
Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?
Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study
Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask
How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal