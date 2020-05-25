Pandemic Podcast: Exams from home, the new normal?

Pandemic Podcast: Exams from home, the new normal in the times of COVID-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2020, 10:41 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 10:41 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStock Photo)

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH journalist Samiksha Goel talks about companies that offer exam software giving out new features to provide enhanced security for exams-from-home.

