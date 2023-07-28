Paris-bound AI flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

Paris-bound AI flight returns to Delhi after tyre burst

There were more than 200 passengers onboard the plane.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2023, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 18:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A Paris-bound Air India flight returned to the national capital shortly after the take-off on Friday afternoon, following a sighting of suspected tyre debris on the runway after departure.

In a statement, the airline said the flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 1418 hours.

"Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC's information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure," it said.

Sources in the know said the aircraft had apparently suffered a tyre burst and that there were more than 200 passengers onboard the plane.

According to the airline, the aircraft is undergoing necessary checks and alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143.

