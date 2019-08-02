Parliament clears amendment in AERA bill

Parliament on Friday passed a bill to allow the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) to bid out any new airport at a pre-determined tariff structure.

While Rajya Sabha had given its nod to the bill earlier, it was passed by Lok Sabha on Friday by a voice vote.

Currently, major airports with an annual capacity to handle one-and-a-half million passengers come under the purview of Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).

Now with the amendments getting a parliamentary nod, the definition of major airports would be changed to any aerodrome which has or is designated to have an annual passenger capacity of three-and-a-half million.