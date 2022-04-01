Parliament Live: 40-50 Indians still in Ukraine, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday bid farewell to its 72 retiring members with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging them to take the experience gained in the House across India in the best interests of the people and help inspire the coming generations.Stay tuned for more updates.
India carefully monitors all hydropower projects on Brahmaputra in China
The government is carefully monitoring all hydropower projects on Brahmaputra river in China, theParliamentwas informed on Thursday.
Around 40-50 Indians still in Ukraine, of which only few willing to return: Centre
As many as 22,500 nationals have returned to India from Ukraine since February and around 40-50 Indians are still in the war-torn country, of which only a few are willing to return, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
Rajya Sabha on Thursday bid farewell to 72 MPs, who are retiring in the next three months, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging them to share the experience gained within the four walls of the Upper House in all four directions so that the country benefits and to inspire coming generations.