Parliament Live: Oppn MPs have started submitting notices of suspension of business to both Houses on Manipur issue

The past week has witnessed heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition in the Parliament over the Manipur situation, with I.N.D.I.A alliance demanding that operations be suspended in order to discuss the violence in the violence-hit northeastern state. Track the latest updates from the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament right here with DH!
Political storm looms in Parliament as Opposition doubles down on demand for PM Modi's statement on Manipur
Parliament will witness further trouble this week as the I.N.D.I.A parties remained adamant at the start of a discussion on the situation in Manipur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement even as the ruling BJP appealed to the Opposition "with folded hands" to join the debate.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation
