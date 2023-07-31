Parliament Live: Delhi services bill, Manipur issue to rock House; I.N.D.I.A floor leaders to huddle at 9:30 am

A meeting of I.N.D.I.A floor leaders is scheduled for Monday 9:30 am, where the floor strategy for the day and week will be discussed while the delegation will share their assessment of ground realities in Manipur. Track live updates from the Monsoon session of the Parliament, only with DH!
The Opposition will also demand the immediate taking up of the no-confidence motion against the Modi government, a notice for which approval was given last Wednesday.
The governmenthas passed at least six Billssince then, even as the Opposition argued that once a no-trust notice is accepted, no substantive business should be taken up till the motion is dealt with.
The Opposition has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipurfollowed by an immediate discussion, but the government has so far not agreed to it despite a pledge for a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.
The I.N.D.I.A parties are expected to heighten their decibel levels on the ethnic violence in Manipur, especially after a delegation of 21 MPs visited the trouble-hit north-eastern state in the week-end.
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament to take up Delhi services Bill
The ruling BJP and Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc are heading for a tumultuous week in the Parliament as a Bill to replace a contentious ordinance and no-confidence motion against the Modi government are expected to be taken up.
Opposition cries foul as 8 bills passed in Lok Sabha in past week
Eight bills were passed in last week in 191 minutes in Lok Sabha where 24 hours were allotted for discussions while three bills crossed the hurdles in Rajya Sabha after a little over 6 hours of debate.
