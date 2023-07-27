Parliament live: All eyes on Speaker to decide date for discussion on no-confidence motion

A no-confidence motion by the Congress against the Narendra Modi government was admitted in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, setting the stage for a showdown between the Opposition and treasury benches amid concerted efforts by the anti-BJP bloc to force PM Modi to speak on the contentious Manipur issue in Parliament. Track all the latest updates from the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament right here with DH!
Watch | AAP MP Sanjay Singh, opposition leaders, protest in Parliament complex
When will you have guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire: Smriti Irani
When they will the opposition have the guts to discuss atrocities against women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Bihar, Union minister Smriti Irani asked in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as opposition party MPs created an uproar over the situation in Manipur.
Manipur burning for the past three months, there is not a single statement from the PM, says Congress MP Jebi Mather
No-trust motion collective effort of I.N.D.I.A alliance, Lok Sabha should take it up Thursday: Cong
The Congress on Wednesday said the no-confidence motion against the government is a collective effort by all the constituents of the I.N.D.I.A alliance and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take it up for discussion on Thursday itself.
Opposition parties to wear black dresses in Parliament today
Leaders of various opposition parties who are part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance will wear black dresses on Thursday as a mark of protest against the treasury bench for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and not starting a discussion on their no confidence motion.
Leaders of the opposition parties have urged all their MPs to wear black dress on Thursday as they meet in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the morning.(PTI)
Birla will soon set a date – within ten days as per rules – for the debate on the motion after consulting all floor leaders in Lok Sabha.
Stage set for no-confidence motion, Lok Sabha Speaker admits notice against Modi govt
I.N.D.I.A MPs to wear black in Parliament today
