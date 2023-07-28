Parliament Live: Lok Sabha gives nod to bill to repeal 76 redundant, obsolete laws

Opposition protest continued to mar Parliament proceedings as I.N.D.I.A persisted in their demand for an immediate discussion on Manipur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a statement first. Opposition MPs attended Parliament dressed in black on Thursday and the houses throughout the day witnessed uproar with treasury and the Opposition benches indulging in competitive sloganeering even as three Bills were passed. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha gave its nod to a bill to repeal 76 redundant and obsolete laws, with the government saying the move is part of its continuing efforts to improve the ease of living and doing business. Track the proceedings of the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament with DH!