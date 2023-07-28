Parliament Live: Lok Sabha gives nod to bill to repeal 76 redundant, obsolete laws

Opposition protest continued to mar Parliament proceedings as I.N.D.I.A persisted in their demand for an immediate discussion on Manipur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a statement first. Opposition MPs attended Parliament dressed in black on Thursday and the houses throughout the day witnessed uproar with treasury and the Opposition benches indulging in competitive sloganeering even as three Bills were passed. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha gave its nod to a bill to repeal 76 redundant and obsolete laws, with the government saying the move is part of its continuing efforts to improve the ease of living and doing business. Track the proceedings of the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament with DH!
Lok Sabha nod to bill to repeal 76 redundant, obsolete laws
Lok Sabha on Thursday gave its nod to a bill to repeal 76 redundant and obsolete laws, with the government saying the move is part of its continuing efforts to improve the ease of living and doing business. So far, the Modi government has repealed 1,486 laws and once the present bill gets parliament's nod, the number of laws removed from statute books will go up to 1,562, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said moving the bill for consideration.
Bill on NFIR to be finalised after discussions with all stakeholders: Parliamentary panel
A parliamentary panel on Thursday suggested that Bill on National Financial Information Registry (NFIR) should be finalised after discussions with all stakeholders and introduced in Parliament at the earliest.
The passage of the Bill will enable in setting up of a registry and thus help in consolidating all financial information and facilitate financial inclusion, and take the Indian economy onto a faster growth trajectory, the panel headed by BJP leader Jayant Sinha said. (PTI)
'Decision on appointment of Jharkhand BJP Legislature Party leader will be taken in the next three-four days'
"Let the Assembly (session) conclude. A decision (on appointment of Jharkhand BJP Legislature Party leader) will be taken in the next three-four days," says Union minister Ashwini Chaubeyafter attending party meeting in Ranchi.
Oppn annoyed to actually do anything: BJP's Babulal Marandi
“Even after Amit Shah stated that we are ready to discuss the Manipur issue, yet they (Opposition) are creating a ruckus. It seems like they themselves are annoyed to actually do anything,” says BJP leader Babulal Marandi after attending party meeting in Ranchi last night.