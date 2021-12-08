Parliament Live: Opposition MPs to sit on dharna with suspended lawmakers

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha will join 12 suspended lawmakers today for a day-long dharna at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, in a show of solidarity. The TRS has announced that its MPs are boycotting Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session and wanted the Narendra Modi government to go as it is being "anti-farmer". Stay tuned for more updates.
Opposition MPs to sit on dharna with suspended lawmakers, protest 'authoritarian' rule
Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha will join 12 suspended lawmakers for a day-long dharna at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, in a show of solidarity, on Wednesday.
TMC delegation to meet Amit Shah today; to bring up Nagaland firing issue in Parliament
In a meeting of the TMC Parliamentary Party on Tuesday, its national general secretary Abhishekh Banerjee conveyed to all MPs that the party will not play second fiddle to anyone, including the Congress, sources said.
Banerjee, who met party MPs, discussed various issues that need to be brought up in Parliament, including the Nagaland tragedy in which 13 civilians were killed in firing by security forces, the COVID-19 situation and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.
Nagaland MP K G Kenye enters Rajya Sabha Well seeking time to speak on killings
K G Kenye, the lone MP from Nagaland, on Tuesday afternoon entered the Well of Rajya Sabha demanding that he be heard on the killing of civilians by security personnel during the discussion of two Bills but did not get a chance.
TRS MPs to boycott Winter Session over farmers’ issues
The TRS on Tuesday announced that its MPs are boycotting Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session and wanted the Narendra Modi government to go as it is being "anti-farmer".
