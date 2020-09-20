Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha to table Farm Bills today; proceedings begin at 9 am

Narendra Singh Tomar is set to move three legislations — Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill — in the Rajya Sabha today. These bills were passed by the Lok Sabha recently. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the three Bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates. For more latest updates, stay tuned.