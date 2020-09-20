Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha to table Farm Bills today; proceedings begin at 9 am

Narendra Singh Tomar is set to move three legislations — Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill — in the Rajya Sabha today. These bills were passed by the Lok Sabha recently. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the three Bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates. For more latest updates, stay tuned.
BJP, Opposition seek to rally support as farm bills reach Rajya Sabha
RajyaSabhais likely to take up the contentious farm bills on Sunday with the Congress and many opposition parties trying to put a united front to oppose these proposed legislations terming them as anti-farmer and pro-corporate, even as the ruling BJP is also reaching out to several regional outfits for support.
Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today:
- The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020.
- The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020.
- The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.
- The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Bill to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today:
- The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.
Bill for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today:
- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020.
- The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Parliament's Monsoon Session to be curtailed
Spooked by Members of Parliament testing positive for Covid-19, the Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be cut short to end on Thursday next.
Read more
Lok Sabha passes the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020; adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow.
Lok Sabha on Saturday passed a bill to further amend the Companies Act and decriminalise various non-compoundable offences and promote ease of doing business.
Read more
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Sunday.
Lok Sabha passes the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.
Good morning readers, welcome to your live coverage of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.