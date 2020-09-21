Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin at 9 am; two of three Farm Bills passed yesterday

Yesterday, the Rajya Sabha saw complete pandemonium over the passage of the contentious farm Bills with MPs from the Opposition parties protesting inside the Rajya Sabha. The government is mulling action against the unruly behaviour of the MPs. Meanwhile, the Lower House passed the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 and the National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020. For more latest updates, stay tuned.
BJP jumps into campaign mode to defend Farm Bills, condemns Opposition for ruckus
Having burnt its fingers twice over farmers' issues in the past, the BJP has entered anaggressive campaign mode to counter the Opposition's campaign against new farm laws. Meanwhile, a number of farmer organisations are up in the arms and the Opposition is ratcheting it up calling the measure a “death warrant” and “obituary of farmers”.
It is a landmark day: Rajnath Singh on passage of Farm Bills in Rajya Sabha
He said the bills will not only strengthen India's food security but will also prove to be a major effective step towards doubling the income of farmers.
Bills for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today:
- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.
- The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020.
- The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.
Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today:
- The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.
- The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020
- The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
- The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Good morning readers, welcome to your live coverage of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
Yesterday, on the seventh day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha passed two of the three contentious farm bills amid protest by opposition MPs inside the house. The bills have already been passed in the Lok Sabha and are set to become a law soon. Meanwhile, Government is mulling action against Rajya Sabha members who charged at Deputy Chairman Harivansh, broke microphones and disrupted proceedings by climbing on tables in the House.
