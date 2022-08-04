Parliament Live: Cong calls meeting of party MPs as ED seizes Herald House

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss the admission of medical students who have returned from Ukraine.
Anti-trafficking bill to be introduced in monsoon session of Parliament
A bill that seeks to prevent and combat trafficking, especially of women and children, will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.
According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the Trafficking ofPersons(Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022, will be introduced for consideration and passing in the Parliament.
Centre targeting early 2023 approval for new privacy bill
India's new privacy law draft is "very close" to being released and the government is targeting parliamentary approval by early 2023, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw toldReuterson Wednesday.
Cong calls meeting of party MPs as ED seizes Herald House
The Congress has called a meeting of all its MPs on Thursday to derive the future course of action after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Herald House here.
The party's former President Rahul Gandhi, who was in Karnataka, returned to Delhi on late Wednesday night and will be participate in the meeting.
The party has maintained that it will go ahead with its scheduled protest on the issue of inflation and GST on Friday despite being denied permission.