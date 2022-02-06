Parliament to pay respects to Lata Mangeshkar on Monday

Parliament will pay respects to the late Lata Mangeshkar on Monday by reading out obituary references in both the Houses.
Rajya Sabha will adjourn the proceedings for one hour after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads an obituary reference of Mangeshkar, who was a former nominated MP of the Upper House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also read out the obituary reference in the House.
