Parliament to pay respects to Lata Mangeshkar on Monday

Rajya Sabha will adjourn the proceedings for one hour after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads an obituary reference

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 06 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 20:47 ist
Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Parliament will pay respects to the late Lata Mangeshkar on Monday by reading out obituary references in both the Houses.

Rajya Sabha will adjourn the proceedings for one hour after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads an obituary reference of Mangeshkar, who was a former nominated MP of the Upper House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also read out the obituary reference in the House.

