Parliament Live: Kiren Rijiju to move The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha
updated: Dec 23 2022, 07:49 ist
Track the latest developments from the Winter Session of Parliament proceedings with DH.
07:26
Representations on lack of transparency, objectivity in collegium system received: Rijiju in RS
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that the government has received representations from "diverse sources" on lack of transparency, objectivity and social diversity in the collegium system of appointment of Supreme Court and high court judges with the request to improve the mechanism.
Jan Vishwas Bill referred to joint Parliament committee
A Bill which seeks to decriminalise minor financial offences was referred to a Joint Committee of both the Houses of Parliament.
