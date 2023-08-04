Parliamentary panel suggests reducing of age to contest Lok Sabha, assembly polls

Reduce the minimum age for contesting Parliamentary elections to 18 years like in France and Japan among others, a Parliamentary panel has suggested, notwithstanding Election Commission’s view that it is “unrealistic” to expect an 18-year-old to possess the “necessary experience and maturity” for carrying out such responsibilities.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said reducing the minimum age requirement for candidacy would give young individuals equal opportunities to engage in democracy.

This viewpoint is reinforced by a vast amount of evidence, such as global practices, the increasing political consciousness among young people, and the advantages of youth representation, the report ‘Specific Aspects of Election Process and Their Reform’ tabled in Parliament on Friday.

Also Read | Electoral bonds must be scrapped

“After examining various countries' practices, such as Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, the Committee observes that the minimum age for candidacy in national elections needs to be 18 years. These nations' examples demonstrate that young individuals can be reliable and responsible political participants,” it said.

At present, the minimum age for contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly polls is 25 years while it is 30 years for becoming Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Council member. One can register as a voter at 18 years.

For the US House of Representatives, the minimum age is 25 years and for the US Senate it is 30 years, while for the UK, Canada, Australia, South Africa France and Japan, it is 18 years.

Referring to surveys indicating that youth globally have significant political awareness and knowledge and that is evident through movements like 'Fridays for Future' and 'March for Our Lives', the panel also suggested reducing the minimum age requirement for candidacy in Assembly polls.

This came even as the Election Commission has felt that the minimum age for contesting elections should remain “unchanged” unless there are compelling reasons to do so.

The report said the EC has considered the issue of aligning the minimum age for voting and contesting elections to Parliament, State Legislature and local bodies and has “found that it is unrealistic to expect 18-year-olds to possess the necessary experience and maturity for these responsibilities” and it still maintains the view that the present one is appropriate.

The Parliamentary panel, however, felt that younger candidates can help connect different generations, facilitating discussions and cooperation, which can "boost the credibility and faith" in the political process.

It suggested that both the EC and the government prioritise providing comprehensive civic education programs to equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for political engagement by looking into successful models like Finland's citizenship education.