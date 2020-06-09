Parties should rise above politics over China issue: SP and BSP

'Parties should rise above politics over China issue'

  • Jun 09 2020, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 16:41 ist
Opposition Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday said the "encroachment" of Indian territory by China is unacceptable and that they are with the government but other parties should rise above politics on the issue of national interest.

"In East Ladakh, the encroachment of Chinese forces for past one month is unacceptable to the country. The government should initiate strict steps to raise the morale of our forces. As BJP takes 'akadhikari' decision (decision by itself), it's feeling itself weak even though the people and opposition are with them on this issue," SP national president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

BSP chief Mayawati attacked the BJP and the Congress on playing "dirty politics" on this issue when the people are facing hardships due to coronavirus pandemic.

"It's unfortunate that at time when people are facing difficult times due to the pandemic, the BJP and Congress are playing dirty politics and allegations and counter allegations on the border dispute with China. This is not in the nation interest," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The dispute with China and also Nepal is becoming very serious. In such a situation all parties should rise above party politics and think in nation interest. In such a matter, it would  be better if the Centre takes all in confidence," she said in another tweet.

 

