Pendency of cases a major issue: CJI

He said the problem is intensifying in the absence of infrastructure and sufficient number of judges

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 21:49 ist

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Tuesday said there is no denying that pendency of cases is a major issue in India and the reasons for this included growth of the Indian economy, population, rising awareness about rights, etc.

He said the problem is intensifying in the absence of infrastructure and sufficient number of judges commensurate with the increasing workload.

Justice Ramana was delivering the inaugural address at the conference on ‘Arbitrating Indo-UK Commercial Disputes’ at Mansion House, London, in the presence of law minister Kiren Rijiju.

“In the absence of infrastructure and sufficient number of judges commensurate with the increasing workload, the problem is intensifying. This is why I have been strongly advocating for transforming and upgrading the judicial infrastructure in India, as well as filling up of judicial vacancies and augmenting the strength," Justice Ramana said.

He also said that after he became the CJI, in addition to filling up 11 vacancies in the Supreme Court, appointment of 163 judges to various high courts were made. However, 23 more recommendations are pending with the government, he added.

 

He further said that the central government is yet to transmit another 120 names received from various high courts to the Supreme Court Collegium. 

“I have been reminding the government to expedite the process so that the remaining 381 vacancies can be reduced considerably. I am hoping for some forward movement in this regard," he said.

Justice Ramana said another way of reducing the burden of pendency is to promote and popularise other means of dispute resolution, such as arbitration or mediation for dispute settlement mechanisms.

He also said the presence of international arbitration centers will not only boost India’s global position as an investor-friendly nation but also will facilitate the growth of a robust legal practice.

N V Ramana
CJI
Judiciary
India News

